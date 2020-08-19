Preble Soil & Water Conservation District meeting, election updates

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District provided an update on their annual meeting and board of supervisors election.

Preble SWCD Annual Meeting Coming Up

The 2020 Preble SWCD Annual Meeting will be held Sept. 3 at the farm of Jerry and Peggy Chabrian, located at 3647 St. Rt. 503 South, West Alexandria. The Supervisor election will start at 5:30 p.m., followed by a 6 p.m. meal provided by Charlotte’s Catering. The program will begin at 6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Randall Reeder, a Will Rogers impressionist and enthusiast. In addition, the SWCD will share highlights from the year and honor award recipients.

All residents and landowners in Preble County are welcome to attend. Gather the family and come out for a free evening of food and fellowship. Entertainment for children will be provided during the program! RSVP by Aug. 20 to the SWCD office at 937-456-5159.

Preble SWCD Board of Supervisors Election Information

Voting for the Preble SWCD Board of Supervisors election has begun, and there are several ways that voters are able to cast a ballot.

Early absentee voting began July 22 and will continue until Sept. 3. You are able to vote by one of three ways: Request a ballot through the mail by contacting Preble SWCD at 1651 North Barron Street, Eaton, OH; by emailing Katesills@prebleswcd.org; or by calling the office at 937-456-5159.

In-person voting will take place Aug. 21 through Sept. 3. To obtain a ballot in-person, please call our office ahead of time, as the office is currently closed to the public. The Preble SWCD staff will meet you in the lobby of the office.

Lastly, voting will take place on Sept. 3 at the Preble SWCD Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting will be hosted at the home of Jerry and Peggy Chabrian, 3647 St. Rt. 503 South, West Alexandria, OH, 45381. Voting begins at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. A free dinner will be provided at the meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. Nominees for the Board of Supervisors are Jamie Beneke, Mike Broermann, Kip Denlinger, and Jim Meeks.

For more information about the election and voting procedures, please call the Preble SWCD office at 937-456-5159 or email Kate at Katesills@prebleswcd.org