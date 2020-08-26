News briefs

TVS school opening info

Twin Valley South High/Middle School offices are now open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. The first day for students will be Monday, Aug. 24. Students new to the district may register now. To register new students, parents need to bring a birth certificate, medical records, Social Security number, proof of residency and custody papers if applicable. For high school students, call the school at 937-839-4693 to schedule an appointment. High school schedules will be ready for pick-up beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Road/Bridge closures

Concord Road (between boxes 8540 and 8355) is closed for eight weeks beginning at Toney Lybrook Road and ending at Concord Fairhaven Road due to a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

“B” Road (between mailboxes 5170 & 5099) is closed for six weeks beginning Aug. 31 at Gettysburg Darke Road and ending at Township Line Road due to a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Reynolds Road (between mailboxes 11155 & 11205) is closed for one week beginning Aug. 31 at Georgetown Verona Road and ending at Darke Preble County Line Road due to culvert pipe replacements. No traffic will be permitted.

Board of Elections meeting

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss pending litigation. The meeting will be held in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.