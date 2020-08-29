Chamber sends thanks for golf outing

Editor:

The 2020 Preble County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Classic Scholarship Golf Outing was held Friday, Aug. 21, at Beechwood Golf Course in Arcanum, an active chamber member.

Proceeds of the outing go to fund the annual Chamber Scholarship for a high school student, and to scholarships for Ohio Business Week.

Fortunately, golf is an outdoor activity which has been easily modified to be held safely per health and safety guidelines during the pandemic. We were happy this gave participants a chance to add a golf outing into their summer activity schedule. The outing operated under several modifications which kept our participants’ and volunteers’ safety a priority.

Thanks go out to our Premier Sponsors, Reid Health and Edison State Community College, and other sponsors including: The Greenbriar, PrebleCountyHomes.com, Henny Penny, Larkin Cobb Chevrolet, Opti-Vise IT, Preble County Development Partnership, Brubaker Grain & Chemical, Preble County Power Equipment, LCNB National Bank & Hometown Comfort. Thanks as well to the Village of Lewisburg, Beechwood Golf Course, and all our hole sponsors and door prize donors.

We also owe our Golf Outing Committee and volunteers a round of virtual applause for their diligence in helping plan and make this year’s outing a reality.

Winners of this year’s Chamber Classic were: first place, the individual team of Tony Islamovski; second place, Roselius Insurance, and third place, Larkin Cobb. The prize for the men’s longest drive went to Chris Ditmer; men’s closest to the pin went to Wes Cole, and women’s longest drive went to Kelly McQueen.

Congratulations to everyone who won, and thanks again to all who made the day a success!

Leslie Collins, Executive Director

Preble County Chamber of Commerce