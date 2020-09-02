ODOT provides weekly construction update

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio Department of Transportation has provided their weekly construction update through the week ending Sept. 5.

The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Preble County. All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

Interstate 70 Construction

I-70 Bridge Rehabilitation and Resurfacing – From the Indiana State line to the Montgomery County line. Traffic will be maintained in a minimum of one lane in either direction. The entire project is scheduled for completion in Spring 2022.

I-70 New Impacts

I-70 – Single-lane restrictions in alternating lanes in either direction at the S.R. 320 and S.R. 726 overpasses. Restrictions are anticipated to be in effect through late August.

Continuing Impacts

S.R. 320 Bridge Replacement – At the I-70 overpass, between West Eaton Road and U.S. 40. The route is closed through late November, and traffic is being detoured via U.S. 40, I-70 and U.S. 35.

S.R. 726 Bridge Replacement – At the I-70 overpass, between Orphans Road and U.S. 40. The route is closed through early December, and traffic is being detoured via U.S. 127 and U.S. 40.

New Impacts

S.R. 122 Culvert Replacement – Near Yost Road. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers, arrow boards, and/or barrels. Motorists may encounter intermittent periods of delay.

S.R. 177, S.R. 732 & S.R. 726 Ditching – On S.R. 177 and S.R. 732, south of S.R. 725, and on S.R. 726 at Winnerline Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.

S.R. 732 Ditching – At Wilkerson Road. Traffic will be maintained with arrow boards and/or flaggers.