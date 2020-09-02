News briefs

Road/Bridge closures

Concord Road (between boxes 8540 and 8355) is closed for eight weeks beginning at Toney Lybrook Road and ending at Concord Fairhaven Road due to a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

“B” Road (between mailboxes 5170 & 5099) is closed for six weeks beginning Aug. 31 at Gettysburg Darke Road and ending at Township Line Road due to a bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Reynolds Road (between mailboxes 11155 & 11205) is closed for one week beginning Aug. 31 at Georgetown Verona Road and ending at Darke Preble County Line Road due to culvert pipe replacements. No traffic will be permitted.