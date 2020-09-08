Culvert replacement set for S.R. 122

PREBLE COUNTY – A culvert replacement project has been scheduled on S.R. 122 in Preble County later this month, and the route will be closed for up to five days.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation’s Preble County Highway Maintenance Facility will close S.R. 122 between Fisher Twin and Consolidated roads, south of Eaton, to replace a deteriorated pipe at the 11.95-mile marker.

The closure will go into effect at approximately 7 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and it will remain in place through Friday, Sept. 18, or until all work is completed.

Completion of the project will be contingent upon the weather, and while the route is closed, motorists will be detoured by way of U.S. 127 and S.R. 725.

