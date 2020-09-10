Eaton First Church of God welcomes Pastor Aaron Holman

EATON — The Eaton First Church of God is excited to announce that new Senior Pastor Aaron Holman is joining the staff.

Pastor Aaron accepted the call to move to Eaton from Thayer, Missouri, where he previously pastored the Common Ground Church. He and his wife Sara have three children, ranging from ages 1-7.

He came to faith at the age of 20 when he and Sara began attending church together. When God called him to ministry, Aaron went back to school and received a bachelor’s in Theology from Cornerstone College of Virginia. He is currently studying to receive a Master of Ministry degree from Warner University in Florida.

The Eaton First Church of God has had a rich presence in the community for over 75 years and Pastor Aaron hopes to continue that legacy.

“Our mission isn’t just to talk about Jesus, but to put his teachings into action by serving the community around us,” Holman said.

He also looks forward to partnering with other local congregations for the good of Preble County.

Pastor Aaron and his family are excited to join the Eaton community and invite you to join the church in worship on Sunday mornings at 8:30 a.m. or 11:00 a.m.

The Eaton First Church of God is located at the corner of East Ave. and E. Lexington Rd. in Eaton and offers online services as well. For more information, visit their website at e1cog.com or call the church office at 456-4681.

Aaron Holman and family https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/web1_holmans.jpeg Aaron Holman and family Submitted