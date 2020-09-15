Preble Shawnee grad publishes first book

CAMDEN — Jesse Stowe, a 1994 graduate of Preble Shawnee High School, has achieved a goal he had since moving to Athens, Ohio: publishing his first book.

After graduating from Preble Shawnee, Stowe attended Ohio University, where he acquired a bachelor’s of specialized studies in creative writing and psychology.

After years of being a stay at home dad, he went on to bartend and occasionally manage Jackie O’s, a popular restaurant and brewery in Athens.

He drew upon leadership and athletic skills he gained at Preble Shawnee to coach Athens’ middle school cross country and track. He also became an active triathlon athlete.

In addition, drawing upon his love of writing, Stowe led writing workshops in local community-based programs. He also published a magazine called An Indefinite Series, featuring his own writing.

However, Stowe wanted to take his craft to a new level. He enrolled in the Goddard College Writing Program in Vermont, earning his master’s of creative writing in fiction.

While at the Goddard, Stowe worked tirelessly studying the craft of writing and its elements. Listening to music was a great way to relieve stress, and it also sparked the idea for a short story collection based on the album A Moon Shaped Pool by Radiohead.

His new 220-page book, A Moon Shaped Pool, is a series of eleven short stories based on the idea that “different types of love are possible.”

The book may be purchased through Barnes & Noble, Lulu, and Amazon beginning Oct. 8, or by contacting Stowe at jesserstowe@gmail.com.

Stowe and his fiance, Camilla, currently share a home with their two cats, a dog and a rabbit in Sandusky, Ohio. Stowe keeps busy as a music critic for AltRevue.com and lifestyle contributor for the wellness blog Getting Through Life Without a Straightjacket!