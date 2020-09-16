Preble County grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Tuesday, Sept. 8 session:

Frankie Lee Angel, 59 East Dayton Street, West Alexandria, domestic violence; Mary Ann Conklin, 5032 College Corner Pike, #51, Oxford, falsification, possessing drug abuse instruments, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing criminal tools, aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs with two specifications; Michael Lee Hargis, 9448 State Route 503 N., Lewisburg, burglary, menacing by stalking, violating a protection order and criminal damaging or endangering.

Also: Kevin R. Berry, 2134 Coldwell Street, Hamilton, aggravated possession of drugs & illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Sarah Lynn Stidham, 102.5 W. Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Erika D. Gillispie, 4432 New Market Banta Road, Lewisburg, illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Michael Lee Hargis, 9448 State Route 503 N., Lewisburg, violating a protection order; Robert A. Wallace, 2830 Harrison Avenue, Apt. 3, Cincinnati, aggravated possession of drugs; Andrew Thomas Parizek, 29 East South Street, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs and tampering with evidence; Craig A. Cullers, 717 Lakengren Cove, Eaton, carrying a concealed weapon with specification, having weapons while under disability with specification, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Matthew A. Rutherford, 3648 State Route 49 Arcanum, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Jeannie Elizabeth Wilburn, 210 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Apt. 48, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs (three counts), possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Bonita K. Zizert, 4856 Crubaugh Road, New Paris, felonious assault and endangering children (two counts); Demarco Allen Botts, 10833 Wayne Trace Road, Somerville, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Nichole Lyn Sherer, 32 Quaker Trace Road, #4, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Nicholas Lee Youtsey, 32 Quaker Trace Road, #4, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Charles R. Howard, 33 Quinn Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs (two counts) and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Sarah Grace Lawson, 28 Dee Drive, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin; Clayton D. Jensen, 5795 Cook Road, Richmond, IN, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of heroin; Samuel Anthony Spice, 4792 State Route 503 N., Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Also: Dennis Lee Davis, 215 N. Main Street, Camden, domestic violence; Jonathan Smith Wells, at large, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Phyllis Renee Browning, 105 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, aggravated possession of drugs with specification, aggravated trafficking in drugs with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Freddie Alan Perry, 105 South Ada Doty Street, Gratis, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also: Michael Lee Hargis, 9448 State Route 503 N., Lewisburg, violating a protection order; Stephanie Leann Wyatt, 400 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Joshua J. Wyatt, 400 E. Lexington Road, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; William H. Black, 6941 Shields Road, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs.