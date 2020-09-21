Preble County Historical Society holding Fall on the Farm

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Historical Society will host its Fall on the Farm program, “A taste of history”, on Sept. 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Alyssa Stark, Director of History and Education and Cody Miller, board member at the Preble County Historical Society will host.

There are only 30 tickets available due to the current guidelines, so spaces will fill up quickly.

Guests will have the chance to taste some historic foods, sample some drinks, and witness some historic interpretations.

Fall on the Farm is new this year and the Preble County Historical Society is very excited to share with the county. If you are interested in experiencing a taste of history, the cost is $20, or $15 for members. Please contact Alyssa Stark at alyssa@preblecountyhistoricalsociety.com or at 937-787-4256 on Monday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m to purchase tickets.

Cody Miller and family https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/09/web1_Cody-Miller-and-Family.jpg Cody Miller and family Submitted by Lisa White Preble County Historical Society

Program will feature food, drinks and historic interpretations on Sept. 26