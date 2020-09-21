G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship awarded

EATON — Ashley Earley and Winson Lam, 2020 graduates of Eaton High School, are the recipients of a $1,000 G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship.

Earley plans to study pre-med at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, while Winson plans to study pre-med at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, Maryland.

The G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship was established by Henry’s parents, George and Debbie Henry, and his sister, Michelle Lovely, in loving memory of Matt’s pursuit of integrity and academic excellence. Two $1,000 scholarships or one $2,000 scholarship will be awarded each year to a promising graduating senior(s) of Eaton High School.

In June of 2000, Matt, at the age of 25, passed away while playing basketball. He was a loyal friend to many, a dedicated students, and a role model for his peers. Henry graduated from Eaton High School in 1993 and was a 1997 graduate of DePauw University. At the time of his death, he was a Customer Team Finance Manager for Procter & Gamble.

Contributions may be made to the G. Matthew Henry Memorial Scholarship Fund, in care of the St. Clair Foundation at LCNB, 110 West Main St., Eaton.