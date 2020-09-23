Historical Society, The Register-Herald to hold 2020 Hall of Honor induction ceremony

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Historical Society and The Register-Herald are proud to announce the induction ceremony for the 2020 class of inductees into the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Sept. 26 at 2 p.m. at The Amphitheater at the Preble County Historical Society, 7693 Swartsel Road, six miles southeast of Eaton off S.R. 122.

Guest Speakers for the event will include the PCHS Board President Harold Niehaus, Director of History and Education Alyssa Stark, Eaton High School senior Jake White and The Register-Herald Editor Braden Moles. Following the induction ceremony, there will be tours of the historical buildings, exhibit hall, as well as refreshments from the 1808 Café’.

In celebration of its 40th anniversary in 2011, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) created a Hall of Honor. The PCHS Board of Trustees designated that the Hall of Honor be named the Sara Swartsel Hall of Honor in recognition of the heritage and philanthropy of the Swartsel Family as demonstrated by Sara’s enduring gift to the Preble County Historical Society and the Preble County community of her family farm in southeast Preble County.

The Register-Herald joined the PCHS as co-sponsor of the Hall of Honor in recognition of the natural partnership of the two organizations in recording the history of Preble County every day. This annual process provides each entity with many opportunities to collaborate publicly on the project in ways that promote the value of each entity to the residents and businesses of the county.

In 2020 the Hall of Honor will induct its tenth membership class. Inductees must be deceased and have lived in Preble County at some point in their lives; further, they must meet one or more of the following requirements: have been outstanding in achievement in agriculture, arts, professions, politics, public service, education, or sports; or have a reputation that brings honor to the county, or personal commitment and service to the county; or had a lasting impact on the county.