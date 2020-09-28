Democratic Headquarters open in Preble

EATON — The Preble County Democratic Headquarters held its grand opening on Sept. 8.

The headquarters are located at 619 N. Barron St. in Eaton.

For those looking to put up signs, yard signs are available for Biden/Harris, Amy Cox for State Representative and Vanessa Enoch for Congress.

Call 937-733-6062 to request a specific sign and leave your name, address, and telephone number, and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.

To check to make sure you are registered or to register to vote, call the Preble County Board of Elections at 937-456-8117.

Submitted