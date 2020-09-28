PCDL programs, services listed

Branches open to public

To help ensure the safety of the staff and patrons, library staff has modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Temporary change in hours and building capacities are as follows:

• Camden Branch —10 patrons at a time, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, noon-8 p.m.; Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Eaton Branch —10 patrons at a time, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

• Eldorado Branch — five patrons at a time. Tuesday and Thursday, noon-6 p.m., Saturday, 1-4 p.m.

• New Paris Branch —five patrons at a time, Monday-Wednesday, 2-7 p.m.; Friday, noon-4 p.m.

• Preble County Room —two patrons at a time (call ahead, 937-456-4970, for reservations) Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

• West Alexandria Branch, five patrons at a time, Monday-Wednesday, noon-6 p.m., Friday, noon-4 p.m.

• West Elkton Branch, three patrons at a time, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, 1-6 p.m.

• West Manchester Branch, two patrons at a time, Monday and Wednesday, noon-6 p.m. and Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Important notes about the library’s reopening:

• The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

• Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the Library.

• Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

• Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for 3-4 days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

• Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio, please bring your own headphones.

• If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

• There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. We encourage you to connect with us on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

• Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

• Table space will also be limited.

• All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

• Meeting rooms will not be available.

• All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

• The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

For the comfort and safety of staff and patrons, we have put the following safety measures in place:

• All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

• All returned items are quarantined for at least 72 hours.

• Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

• Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

• Library staff will have training in new protocols before the Library reopens.

• Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

• Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

• Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

• Social distancing measures have been put in place.

• A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

• Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

What we ask of those coming into the Library:

•Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

• All patrons are required to wear a mask per the governor’s most recent order, effective 7/23/20. Should a patron claim a medical disability which precludes the use of a mask, that patron will be granted reasonable use of library facilities upon presentment of written proof from a legitimate medical provider that the patron will or may suffer health consequences if required to wear a face covering for any period of time. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

• Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

• Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curb-side pick-up and online programming will continue. Please call your branch or visit our website to request items for no-contact pick-up.

Free Masks at the Library!

The Preble County District Library has put measures in place to keep you safe while you visit, and one of those is requiring our staff to wear masks when interacting with you. We ask that you do the same when you visit us at your local branch. If you don’t have a mask, we will provide a reusable one for you to keep! A huge THANK YOU goes out to the Preble Co. Emergency Management Association for the generous donation. To learn more about what we are doing to keep our patrons and staff safe, visit https://bit.ly/covidpcdl

Book A Librarian from Home – Wednesdays 1-4 p.m.

Did you just purchase a new laptop or eReader and need a quick introductory lesson? Did you recently reenter the workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic and need resume assistance? Our Reference Librarian Emily can help you with your needs! Send us your question/request on Facebook or online on Wednesdays from 1-4 p.m.: www.bit.ly/askpcdl If you send in a request outside of these hours, she will answer you as soon as possible.

Library Announces COVID-19 Archival Project

The library is happy to announce the launch of the COVID-19 Archival Project! Help us preserve and document history during these unprecedented times so that our future generations can look back and learn from our experiences.

Send in your submissions here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpcdl

Download the paper form here: https://bit.ly/COVIDprint

Share your stories, pictures, experiences, and more of life during the Coronavirus pandemic with us. Pictures of signs, inside of stores, special events, community events, and anything similar pertaining to COVID-19 and its effects in Preble County is the primary focus of this project. The archival project is not limited to just pictures; journal entries and diary entries of Preble County citizens are also a fantastic addition to our project as well as recipes, first-hand stories, screenshots of social media posts, captures of classroom work given online, daily schedules of parents working from home, or even videos or recordings of events, classes, etc. from the community that show changes in society due to the virus.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Now Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Virtual Library Learning Lab

Join us on Facebook (@PrebleLibrary) or YouTube (PCDLibrary) twice a month for fun, educational videos where we will focus on a different subjects such as science, history and art!

Sept. 21: American Pioneers – Watch this week as we talk about the people who moved West for a chance at land. We’ll learn about the daily life of a pioneer family and what kind of food they would have eaten!

Sign Up For A Digital Library Card! Read, Listen, Stream, and Watch Your Favorite Titles for Free!

Sign up for a temporary Digital PCDL Card to access Ohio Digital Library resources from your home! Digital cards stay active for 60 days, and can easily be converted into a regular library card later at a branch in order to check out physical materials. Sign up is free and easy at http://preblelibrary.org. How do I sign up for a digital card? Video walkthrough available here: https://bit.ly/pcdlcardsignup.

Once you’ve signed up for a temporary card, visit https://bit.ly/pcdlstreaming to download Hoopla and Libby. Hoopla allows you 15 monthly downloads to instantly read, listen, and stream movies, shows, comic books, and more. In addition, they have also released a list of bonus borrows that don’t count against your limit. Libby allows you to listen to and read books on your device. Need help with your eLessons? Access the library’s learning databases from home at http://preblelibrary.org/referencedesk

Camden Branch Events

Learn How to Make Rapunzel’s Castle with Popsicle Sticks [Virtual]

Have you ever read the German fairy tale Rapunzel by Brothers Grimm? Miss Toni came up with a craft to celebrate the story! Printable How-to guide: https://bit.ly/0625pcdl

Ms. Toni’s Oatmeal Cookie Bar Recipe [Virtual]

Bake with Miss Toni at the Camden Branch! She has decided to share her Oatmeal Cookie Bar recipe with all of you. Give it a go yourself or have the kiddos try it out and show us the results! Printable recipe sheet (PDF download): https://bit.ly/06081pcdl Facebook event: https://bit.ly/06125pcdl

Eaton Branch Events

Multi-Age Storytime!

It’s storytime! Join us every Wednesday from Oct. 7 through Nov. 11 for virtual Multi-Age Storytimes! Each storytime will be filmed at a different fun location around Preble County, will focus on a different theme, and will include books, activities, songs, and more!

Our storytimes are designed around the Every Child Ready to Read initiative and will focus on the Five Early Literacy Practices of singing, talking, reading, writing, and playing! Storytimes will be posted on the Library’s Facebook (@PrebleLibrary) and Youtube (@PCDLibrary) pages. Follow us to stay updated!

September Teen Book Club – Other Words for Smoke by Sarah Maria Griffin

Teen Book Club is now meeting online on Goodreads! Teens in grades 6-12 can request a free copy from their branch while supplies last… Read the book and join us on Goodreads (bit.ly/pcdlTBC) to discuss it with other teens! **Monthly reading selections vary by genre, topic, and age. Some young adult books may contain mature language and themes, so reader discretion is advised. Participants unable to register for Goodreads may e-mail their reading responses to youthservices@preblelibrary.org to have their participation counted.**

Tuesday Trivia: The Lord of the Rings Edition

Join us on Facebook to test your Tolkien knowledge during Tuesday Virtual Trivia on Sept. 22nd at 6:30pm on the library Facebook page (@PrebleLibrary)! Our trivia hosts will be wearing their Middle Earth attire and we suggest you do the same. We’d love to see pictures of your family friendly costumes in the chat!

What you need to know:

1. There are three rounds of trivia.

2. Have a piece of paper and a pen handy to keep track of your score. You can also post your answers in the chat.

3. Using your phone to look up the answer is cheating!

4. The prize is the knowledge that you rock at Lord of the Rings trivia!

Eldorado Branch Events

Apple Pennants for Fall! [Virtual]

Pennants make great fall decorations! This craft uses an apple or an apple cutout as a stamp to decorate a pennant chain to hang from your wall, your mantel, or a bookshelf (or anywhere else you can think of). Download how-to guide, Miss Anna’s example image, and the apple template from the PCDL website: http://bit.ly/0909pcdl

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl

New Paris Branch Events

Pompom Launcher Craft [Virtual]

Have FUN with Miss Lisa’s easy to make pompom launcher! Please only shoot soft items out of your pompom launcher and never shoot at the face of another person or animal. Download a printable guide w/ pictures: https://bit.ly/0709pcdl

Plastic Bottle Cap Fish Art [Virtual]

Read one of your favorite Pout-Pout Fish books by Deborah Diesen and then make your own colorful fish craft out of bottle caps and supplies you have on hand! For a printable instruction sheet and more information, visit https://bit.ly/0720pcdl

West Alexandria Branch Events

Adult Grab & Go Craft – Coloring Art Coasters

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call your closest branch to request a Grab & Go craft kit. Every month until the end of the year, we will have a different grab and go craft for adults.

For September, you will be combining wooden sticks, glue and a coloring book page of your choice to make a really cool coaster! Visit your local branch to pick up a kit starting Sept. 1while supplies last. Craft kits can be picked up through curbside delivery, if you so choose. Can’t make it in? Visit our website for printable files: http://bit.ly/0821pcdl

Kids Grab & Go Crafts

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call your closest branch to request a Grab & Go craft kit. Check out the library’s Facebook page (@PrebleLibrary) or YouTube channel (PCDLibrary) for a how-to video to complete these crafts.

Sept. 28 – Oct. 3: Loom Weaving Kit

Oct. 12 – Oct. 17: Leaf Prints

Oct. 26 – Oct. 31: Pinch Pots

West Elkton Branch Events

DIY Welcome Back Sign/Banner [Virtual]

Have someone you haven’t seen in a while? Opening back up a place of business? Here’s a simple tutorial on how to create a cute “Welcome Back” or “We missed you” sign on a budget. Download a printable version of this guide with example pictures here: https://bit.ly/0711pcdl

Magazine Strip Silhouette Art [Virtual]

Miss Leyna has another unique craft for you! Make a beautiful piece of wall art with some old magazines, a canvas, and some basic art supplies. The possibilities for this art style are endless and completely up to you, so show us your creations on social media by tagging @PrebleLibrary or sending us a private message! Download a printable how-to guide (PDF): https://bit.ly/0615pcdl Facebook event: https://bit.ly/061210pcdl

West Manchester Branch Events

Apple Pennants for Fall! [Virtual]

Pennants make great fall decorations! This craft uses an apple or an apple cutout as a stamp to decorate a pennant chain to hang from your wall, your mantel, or a bookshelf (or anywhere else you can think of). Download how-to guide, Miss Anna’s example image, and the apple template from the PCDL website: http://bit.ly/0909pcdl

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl