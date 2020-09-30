Eaton hosting blood drive on Oct. 7

EATON — Eaton Community Church will sponsor a community blood drive Thursday, Oct. 8 from 1-7 p.m. in the Social Hall, 813 Camden Road, Eaton, to honor October Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the new “Wake Up It’s Time to Support the Fight” t-shirt honoring October Breast Cancer Awareness Month or can chose the “Wake Up & Give” or “Time to Save a Life” t-shirt from earlier in the “Wake Up & Donate” campaign.

Donors will also be automatically entered in the “Wake Up & Donate” drawing to win a custom Sleep Number bed.

Fall is a vital time to donate:

“Cancer is not cancelled” by COVID-19. Blood component transfusions are vitally important for the treatment of leukemia and lymphoma patients. October is the traditional time to remember that blood products are especially important for those fighting breast cancer and all forms of the disease.

CBC continues to see cancelled blood drives and frequent blood shortages. Many businesses and organizations cannot host blood drives due to continued COVID-19 related interruptions. High schools with remote learning have cancelled blood drives, and high school blood drives still scheduled are at reduced capacity.

CBC is seeking COVID-19 survivors to become “Crisis Warriors” by donating their antibody-rich plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

Will be held at Eaton Community Church from 1-7 p.m.