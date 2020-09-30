Xavier Miller pleads guilty to attempted murder, domestic violence

EATON — A West Alexandria man pled guilty to charges of attempted murder and domestic violence in Preble County Common Pleas Court Wednesday. Judge Stephen R. Bruns presided..

Xavier M. Miller, 19, was previously ruled incompetent to stand trial at a hearing held in Sept. 2019 after being indicted the previous August. The ruling of incompetency was upheld during a second hearing in March, following an examination conducted at the Forensic Evaluation Service Center in Hamilton.

According to court documents, Miller assaulted and caused serious physical harm to his mother in July 2019. Miller reportedly used a ten-inch knife to carry out the assault. Police were called to the victim’s residence in Eaton early in the morning on July 18.

Miller was later taken into custody a few blocks from the scene. He was then ordered held at Summit Behavioral Healthcare Center in Cincinnati until such time as he could be restored to competency.

Miller was questioned extensively by Judge Bruns during Wednesday’s hearing, and was given time to consult with his attorney before signing documents related to his plea. Miller claimed to have “a little bit of trouble” reading, and said he was also taking antipsychotic medication with side effects including drowsiness and blurred vision.

Bruns advised Miller that, while the charges to which he was pleading carry a maximum combined sentence of 11 years, Miller could be held in custody for an additional five and a half years if Department of Corrections officials feel that his release “would not be in the best interest of the public.” Any prison term served by Miller would also be followed by a mandatory five years of post-release control.

Bruns ultimately accepted Miller’s guilty plea and ordered a pre-sentencing investigation. His next court appearance is a final disposition hearing, to be held Oct. 7.

Also in court Wednesday:

Sarah Lynn Stidham, 35, of Eaton, pled not guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Stidham and eight others were arrested May 29 after Eaton Police and Preble County Sheriff’s deputies executed a narcotics-related search warrant at 120 West Somer Street in Eaton.

Stidham pleaded not guilty and was released on bond; her next court appearance is a trial scheduled to take place Dec. 14.

Stacey A. Denham, 39, of New Lebanon, pled guilty to charges of identity fraud and aggravated possession of drugs. Her next court appearance is a sentencing hearing, to be held Oct.7.

Eric S. McDermitt, 50, was scheduled to appear on charges of community control violation. McDermitt’s attorney, James Van Zant, asked the court for a continuance, saying that his client was attempting to secure a spot at the MonDay Community Correctional Institution, a facility in Dayton offering mental health, behavior management and substance abuse treatment.

“This is going to be the last continuance,” Bruns told Van Zant. “After this we’re going to have a final hearing or a plea hearing.”

McDermitt was granted a continuance until Sept. 28.

By Anthony Baker abaker@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Anthony Baker at 937-683-4057 or on Facebook or Instagram @mproperenglish

