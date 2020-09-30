Editors note: Organizations with meeting notices included in the Area Meetings are encouraged to send updates to meeting information to Braden Moles at bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com.

Mondays

•The 7-Pillars Drug Recovery Program will meet at 7 p.m. each Monday night at 705 N. Barron Street in Eaton. For more information, call 1-801-SET-FREE.

First and third Monday

•The Camden Family Lion’s Club meets every first and third Monday of the month at Camden United Methodist Church. The address is 100 S. Lafayette Street. Anyone from the community is invited to attend. For further information please contact Robert Brock at 937-776-5067 or camdenfamilylions@gmail.com.

Third Monday

• The Tri-County North Board of Education regular board meetings for 2020 will be held on the third Monday at 7:30 p.m. each month in the Tri-County North Lecture Room. Meeting dates are: Monday, Sept. 21, Monday, Oct. 19, Monday, Nov. 16 and Monday, Dec. 21.

Fourth Monday

•The Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board holds its board meeting the fourth Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the board office, 225 N. Barron St., Eaton. Call 937-456-6827 to confirm the meeting.

•For 2020, the Twin Valley Community Local School District Board of Education will hold its regular board meetings on the following dates at 6 p.m. in the Media Center at Twin Valley Community Local Schools, 100 Education Drive, West Alexandria: Monday, Sept. 28, Monday, Oct. 26 and Monday, Dec. 7.

Monday and Wednesday

•The Preble County Board of Commissioners meets in regular session every Monday and Wednesday in the commission chambers on the first floor of the Preble County Courthouse, 101 E. Main St., Eaton, starting at 9 a.m. and continuing until 4:30 p.m. or until its business is concluded. The board does not generally meet when the dates coincide with holidays, but interested parties should call the commission office at 937-456-8143 to confirm whether the meeting has been canceled.

First Monday

•The “We Care” Cancer Support Group meets at 7 p.m. the first Monday of each month at Harborside Care Center, 101 Mills Place, New Lebanon. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Linda at-687-2719 or Chris at 937-687-2253.

Second and fourth Monday

•The Jackson Township Board of Trustees, Preble County, will hold its regular meetings on the second and fourth Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Fourth Monday

•Meetings of Downtown Eaton, Inc. are held the fourth Monday of each month, at 7 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity office in Eaton.

Second Monday

•Eaton Ladies Auxiliary Post 8066 meets at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month at the Post Home. New members are being accepted. The public is invited to join in for a good time at the Auxiliary’s weekly Saturday evening meals from 6-8 p.m.

•The Eaton Community Schools Board of Education will meet the second Monday of each month, at 6 p.m., at Hollingsworth-East Elementary School, unless otherwise noted. Meeting dates for 2020: Sept. 14, Oct. 19, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14.

First and third Tuesday

•Priddy-Walters American Legion Post 665, West Manchester, meets the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. Members are encouraged to attend. Veterans looking for a home Legion are invited to attend. The post encourages younger veterans and active duty to become members.

•The Eaton Optimist Club meets at 6:30 p.m.

•Eden Lodge 147 International Order of Odd Fellows in Gratis, located at 104 East Franklin Street (above the post office), holds meetings on the first and third Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m., with a social dinner at 6:15 p.m.

Second Tuesday

•The Board of Twin Township Trustees will have its regular monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings will be at 1251 Ohio 503 North in West Alexandria at 6 p.m. Notices of any special, emergency or executive meetings will be posted at the Township House on the bulletin board at the front of the building. The public is welcome to attend the meetings.

•The Lewisburg Historical Society meets the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. Meetings are held at the Depot across from the Lewisburg Park. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Third Tuesday

•The West Alexandria Friends of the Library meet the third Tuesday of odd number months at 6 p.m. at the West Alexandria Library at 16 N. Main St.

Fourth Tuesday

•L&M Products, Inc. Board of Directors meets at 8 a.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at 201 E. Lexington Road, Eaton. Meetings are open to the public.

•The National Trail Local School Board of Education regular board meetings will be held in the Media Center/District Office at 6:30 p.m. The 2020 meeting dates will be as follows: Oct. 27. The November/December regular meeting will be held on Monday, Dec. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Last Wednesday of each month

•The Blue Star Mothers of Ohio, Preble County Chapter meetings will be the last Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the L&M Products, next to McDonald’s on Barron Street in Eaton.

Second Wednesday

•The regular meetings for the Harrison Township Board of Trustees will be held the second Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Township Hall in Roselawn Cemetery, 601 Main St., Lewisburg.

Third Wednesday

•The Board of Public Affairs of the Village of Eldorado will meet the third Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m.

•The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors conducts monthly board meetings at 7 a.m. the Third Wednesday of each month (except as noted with an asterisk below) at the Preble SWCD Office, 1651 N. Barron St., Eaton. Meeting dates remaining for 2020 will be: Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 9*. For additional information contact the district office at 937-456-5159.

Fourth Wednesday

•A support group for parents of school-age children with disabilities will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month at noon at the Preble County Engineer’s Office. The purpose of the meetings is to share common concerns.

•The regular monthly meetings of the Preble County Educational Service Center Governing Board will be held the fourth Wednesday of each month, with noted exceptions, at the Preble County Educational Service Center, 597 Hillcrest Drive, Eaton, at 5:30 p.m. Board meeting dates for 2020 are: Sept. 23, Oct. 28, Nov. 18 (third Wednesday) and Dec. 16, (third Wednesday.)

Thursdays

• Celebrate Recovery is a safe place to address destructive or compulsive behaviors, unhealthy relationships, addictions (drugs, alcohol, food, pornography), anger, shame, codependency (addiction to people and control), past abuse and so much more. People can find freedom from any hurt, hang-up or habit that is making their life unmanageable. Meets weekly on Thursdays, 7-9 p.m., at Eaton First Church of the Nazarene, 201 E Lexington Rd., Eaton. For more information call 937-300-8663.

•The West Alexandria Fire Department will host Bingo every Thursday night at the West Alexandria Fire Department. Doors open at 5 p.m. with early birds beginning at 6 p.m. Bingo will run until 9 p.m. and feature pull tab options.

First Thursday (even no.)

•The Fiscal and Executive Committees of the Preble County Family and Children First Council meets on the first Thursday of even-numbered months at 1500 Park Ave., Eaton. The Fiscal Committee meetings begin promptly at 9 a.m. and the Executive Committee follow immediately after. The purpose of the meetings are financial monitoring and governance/supervision, respectively. Meetings are open to the public.

First Thursday

•American Legion Auxiliary, Post #215 will meet the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. Members are invited to come see the new ideas each month.

•The Moms’ Club meets the first Thursday of each month at 9:30 a.m. at McDonald’s, 1317 N. Barron St., Eaton. The club is a social group that was formed to provide a supportive community for mothers and their children. The group comes together to make new friends for themselves and their children, to help and support one another, and have fun along the way. The Moms’ Club offers monthly meetings, play groups, outings, Moms only activities, and community service projects that benefit women and children. For more information, contact Erica Hargis at momsclub1@gmail.com or go to a meeting.

•The Compassionate Friends Valley View Chapter will hold monthly meetings the first Thursday of every month, from 7-8:30 p.m. at Germantown Senior Center, 33 N. Cherry St. in Germantown.

Second Thursday

•The Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of each month in the Junior and Senior High Media Center at 5495 Somers Gratis Rd in Camden.

Third Thursday

•The Preble County DD Board of Directors will hold monthly meetings on the third Thursday at 6 p.m. at 200 Eaton Lewisburg Road, Eaton. There is not a meeting scheduled for Dec. 2020.

Fourth Thursday

•The Preble County Republican Women will meet the fourth Thursday of each month at the Engineer’s Building on Preble Drive, Eaton. Anyone interested in joining the club is welcome and should call 839-4658 for more information.

•The Preble County Chapter of People First invites all persons with disabilities and interested parties to its monthly meetings on the fourth Thursday of each month. The group meets at 7 p.m. at the Woodview Commons Community Room, 307 Eaton-Lewisburg Road, Eaton. People First encourages self-advocacy and community involvement for persons with disabilities. For more information, contact Holly Comley at 937-456-7141 or Rhonda Brantley at 937-456-6611.

First Friday

•The Preble County Park District Board meets at 9 a.m. the first Friday of every month at the Eaton City Municipal Building, Little Chamber Office, 328 N. Maple St., Eaton. The public is invited to attend.

Second Saturday

All General Motors/Delphi retirees are welcome to attend a monthly retirees breakfast at 9-11 a.m., at the Dixie Diner, 595 W. Main St., New Lebanon, the second Saturday of each month.

Third Saturday

•Commodore Preble Chapter of the DAR meets monthly. Call Debra Crumbaker at 937-452-5531 for more information.