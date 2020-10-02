Bidding details for Bad Art, Good Folk

PREBLE COUNTY — Nine Good Folk who love the Preble County Art Association are competing to win prestige, pride and the coolest trophy ever all while raising funds for the Preble County Art Association.

Good Folk are teamed up with an art instructor who is mentoring each competitor. Two awards will be given, one to the team and one to the Good Folk who receives the most votes.

How The Auction Works

All work is available to preview on the Items page.

At 7 p.m. we will welcome our participants and viewers. The auction will proceed in this order: Rick Hanes, Chirstine Wilson, Jane Smith, Joe Ferriell, Chris Fourman, Lauren Morris, Craig Springmier, Todd Hennigan, and Todd Appledorn.

While we tally their votes, we will auction the work of their instructors: Robert Coveney, Michelle Buckley and Erin Abney.

We will conclude at approximately 8 p.m. by announcing which Good Folk raised the most funds and how much all the Good Folk Raised for Preble Arts.

Bidding is easy! Just register, then choose the item you want to bid on. You can place maximum bids so you don’t have to stand by and watch your bid – you can watch the fun! All Good Folk will continue to accept donation on their champion pages all night in case you get outbid and still want to support their efforts.

https://rb.gy/n65hic to register!

https://rb.gy/nrv14b to learn about bidding!