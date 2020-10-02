Smith supports $4 million in local COVID-19 relief funding

COLUMBUS — State Rep. J. Todd Smith (R-Farmersville) on Sept. 23 announced the General Assembly approved House Bill 614, which provides $650 million of federal CARES Act funding to local communities across Ohio for COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.

“Our local governments have been on the frontlines navigating the COVID-19 pandemic,” Smith said. “I’m thankful we took action to give them much-needed financial support.”

The funding will be made available to counties, municipalities, and townships for expenses incurred between March 1 and the end of 2020. The aid if being distributed on a per-capita basis.

Ohio six jurisdictions with populations over 500,000, which includes, Montgomery County, are excluded because they already qualify for direct payments from the CARES Act. However, municipalities and townships within the 43rd House District are still eligible for the following funding appropriated in the bill:

Camden Village – $71,099; College Corner Village (Part) – $7,748; Eaton City – $293,511; Eldorado Village – $17,658; Gratis Village – $30,378; Lewisburg Village – $62,918; New Paris Village – $56,648; Verona Village (Part) – $14,486; West Alexandria Village – $47,747; West Elkton Village – $6,775; West Manchester Village – $16,072; Dixon Township – $19,639; Gasper Township – $137,116; Gratis Township – $116,395; Harrison Township – $886,912; Israel Township – $33,117; Jackson Township – $137,693; Jefferson Township – $291,745; Lanier Township – $103,459; Monroe Township – $43,964; Somers Township – $69,333; Twin Township – $79,783; Washington Township – $63,567; Brookville City – $211,674; Farmersville City – $36,108; New Lebanon Village – $143,566; Trotwood City – $879,380; Perry Township – $121,332.

H.B. 614 will also improve Ohio’s unemployment compensation system by creating the Unemployment Compensation Modernization and Improvement Council to evaluate the claim filing process and technological infrastructure.

Under the bill, the Auditor of State is required to examine and make recommendations on the efficiency of the process, and the Director of Job and Family Services is required to create a constituent referral system and strategic staffing plan to better serve Ohioans.

The legislation contains an emergency clause and will be effective immediately upon the Governor’s signature.