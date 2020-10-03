Ruby June Boutique celebrates new location

EATON — Ruby June Boutique celebrated its new location on North Barron Street with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Oct. 1.

Previously located on Eaton Lewisburg Road, the boutique will now be front and center at Five Points Center.

“I’m just excited,” owner Molly Adams said. “It’s scary opening, moving to a new location in this pandemic. Small businesses are closing down. So, just taking a leap of faith.”

Adams said the search for a new location has been difficult.

“But actually, we pulled the trigger on this pretty quickly and we got it together in only like two weeks,” she said. “We’ve been here non-stop.”

The boutique offers women’s, children’s, baby and newborn clothing as well as shoes and additional accessories. Men’s clothing is coming soon, but Adams said that will be closer to Christmas.

Preble County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Leslie Collins said that this new location for Ruby June Boutique will bring in more foot traffic and more business.

“We don’t have anything like that here in this stretch, so I think it’s a good fit and something that this area actually needed,” she said.

Adams said that the new location will have triple the square footage of what they were used to, and that there are many benefits they’ll see.

“[We’re] on the main strip. We’ve never had a window before. So, natural light,” she said. “Just being in a more open area.”

Collins said that adding the boutique to Five Points Center will add something different to the area.

“Now people know where she is, because I know she advertises a lot on Facebook, but to have something that folks just walking by – buying flowers, leaving the chiropractor’s office, eating – to walk in and be able to buy something is going to be something different. I think she’s gonna get a lot of new ladies.”

The inside of Ruby June’s new location on North Barron Street. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ruby_June_1.jpg The inside of Ruby June’s new location on North Barron Street. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald The reopening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with owner Molly Adams, her family, and representatives from the community. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Ruby_June_2.jpg The reopening was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with owner Molly Adams, her family, and representatives from the community. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

Now at 1340 N. Barron St. in Eaton

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles