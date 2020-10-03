October proclaimed as Domestic Violence Awareness Month by commissioners

EATON — The Preble County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution proclaiming October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month and proclaiming Oct. 1 as Paint Preble Purple for raising awareness in Preble County during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Later in the meeting, representatives from the YWCA presented an official proclamation to the commissioners.

Also during this meeting, the board approved zoning cases No. 1517 through No. 1526, including Steven & Dawn Orr, Catherine R. Harrison, Sharon Herrmann, Steve & Anita Reed, Brannon & Chelsey Templin, Larry & Rebecca Sorrell, Spearco, Inc., Joseph D. Schriever, and Dallas & Alice Lahman.

In other business:

Bob Baker with the Preble County Maintenance Department updated the commissioners on projects going on around the county.

“That has turned into quite a project,” Baker said of installing hands-free appliances throughout the county. “Most of the plumbers I’ve come in contact with, they kind of don’t want to bid it because once you start opening up plumbing, you’re gonna have valves that are bad. The lines to the sink are bad. You can’t really estimate what you’re going to have.”

Baker said they are also looking at fixing up the doors at the Preble County Courthouse, specifically ones on the west side of the building that have constant sun exposure.

“I can put some polyurethane on, but the panels in the middle I think need replaced on those,” he said. “I think you’re fine out front because it doesn’t get the sun beating down it. If you want for now I can just put the polyurethane on it to keep it protected until maybe next year.”

The board authorized an expenditure of $6,800 for the purchase of four Microsoft Surface laptops, keyboards and docking stations.

The board noted receipt and approved by signing the following amendments and agreements: amendment to the IV-D contract with Common Please Court ($18,086.98 – CSEA), child placement agreement with The Marsh Foundation ($18,000 – FCFC) and a personal services agreement with Kaelee Rivers ($1,200 – land use management).

The Preble County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at 9 a.m. in the Preble County Courthouse. These meetings are open to the public.

Oct. 1 was Paint Preble Purple for raising awareness in Preble County. This proclamation was presented to the commissioners during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Commissioner_YWCA.jpeg Oct. 1 was Paint Preble Purple for raising awareness in Preble County. This proclamation was presented to the commissioners during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 30. Braden Moles | The Register-Herald

By Braden Moles bmoles@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles