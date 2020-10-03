PC Jr. Fair Sale Committee sends thanks to buyers

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County Junior Fair youth exhibitors dedicate much time and effort to raise and complete a market livestock animal project as part of a 4-H project or FFA. The final step for a market project is the market livestock sale.

The sale at the Preble County Fair provides a chance for the community to support its youth and their efforts. This support system, formed by generous community members, businesses, and organizations, helps many participants offset the costs of their project, ensure a project for next year, or even begin a college savings fund.

The sale is conducted using premium bidding. This means the buyer bids a total dollar amount that goes the participant for his or her project. Junior Fair exhibitors receive the market price per pound from the packer in addition to the premium bid.

In 2020, there were 568 lots sold with an average seller price of $469.17. The total sale itself averages over $300,000 which all directly benefits the youth participants. Many buyers choose to “add-on” to an exhibitor’s project. An add on is in addition to the premium bid and market price that an exhibitor receives.

The Preble County Market Livestock Committee is a group of volunteers who oversees the sale. The Committee thanks the many buyers who come each year to support Junior Fair youth. A group of local auctioneers also donate their time to the auction. A special thank you to this year’s auctioneers: Rusty Harmeyer, Matt Nixon, John Kramer, Billy Payton, Lucky Montoya, Bob Roach and Mike Dare.

Each year the champion animals are sold in the prestigious Sale of Champions which kicks off the sale. The Sale Committee would like to recognize those buyers who purchased a Champion Animal:

Champion Market Beef exhibited by Cheyenne Baker, Twin Valley South FFA: purchased by Steve Rauch Excavating & Demolition for $5,000.

Reserve Champion Market Beef exhibited by Emma Helsinger, Ultimate Livestock: purchased by Steve Rauch Excavating & Demolition for $2,000.

Champion Market Lamb exhibited by Allison Mowen, Jackson Young Farmers: purchased by Creech Farms/Lawn Care Plus for $2,400.

Reserve Champion Market Lamb exhibited by Madalynn Studebaker, Preble County Livestock: purchased by Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard & Winery, Steve & Margie Rumpke, Rumpke for $1,600.

Champion Market Broilers exhibited by Cole George, Somers Super Beef: purchased by Barnett’s, Inc for $2,750.

Reserve Champion Market Broilers exhibited by Jacob Doty, Preble Shawnee FFA: purchased by Henny Penny Corp. for $1,900.

Champion Market Turkey exhibited by Jonathon McLane, Monroe Better Livestock: purchased by Carrie Kerby & Family and Skyline Chili, Eaton for $1,100.

Reserve Champion Market Turkey exhibited by Katelyn Meeks, Preble Lambs Unlimited: purchased by Catron’s Glass, Adams Painting/Charlie Paul Concessions for $1,100.

Grand Champion Market Rabbits exhibited by Alyssa Zdobinski, National Trail FFA: purchased by Mary Bullen for $1,000.

Reserve Champion Market Rabbits exhibited by Emma Bergbigler, Preble County Livestock purchased by Park Layne Sunoco for $1,000.

Champion Market Goat exhibited by Boston Stapleton, Preble County Livestock purchased by Steve Rausch Excavating & Demolition for $1,500.

Reserve Champion Market Goat exhibited by Makayla Morris, Somers Super Livestock & Swine purchased by Somerville Bank and Steve & Margie Rumpke for $2,100.

Champion Market Hog exhibited by Sydnie Stewart, All Star Livestock purchased by Skyline Chili – Eaton for $2,700.

Reserve Champion Market Hog exhibited by Skyler Ward, Monroe Better Livestock: purchased by Logan Deeter, Hamilton Family McDonalds and Laux Seed Solutions, LLC for $2,300.

A Junior Fair board Hog is auctioned off annually with proceeds helping to cover Junior Fair expenses. The 2020 Junior Fair hog was donated by the Matt James Family, Rick and Jan Buehner & Sons, and Andy & Rita Beiser. The hog was purchased by Mary Bullen, Preble County Farm Bureau, and Friends of PC 4-H for $6,000.

The Sale Committee would like to again thank all the buyers and volunteers who support the market livestock sale. The community is invited to support the sale at the 2021 Preble County Fair.