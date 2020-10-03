Eaton marching band invited to Disney in 2021

EATON — This year has proved to be quite challenging for athletics, but it has also been a struggle for the bands and color guards across the country.

The majority of band camps were cancelled, postponed or cut in half this past summer. This proposed a challenge for the directors when trying to choreograph and put a full halftime show on the field.

But, despite these hiccups in the season, the directors found a way to adhere to the guidelines and still give the parents, students and fans a show to be proud of.

This year, the Eaton Marching Eagles planned a show called “Who Runs the World?” a tribute to the greatest women recording artists of our decade. Their music selections include: Beyoncé, Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande. Although they haven’t had many chances to march on the field, they are still working very hard to finish their show.

The Eaton Marching Band and Color Guard has also been invited to march in the Walt Disney World Parade during Spring Break in 2021. They have high hopes that they will still be able to have that experience.

This year, the band is led on the field by Field Commanders: Abby Towe, Erica Wilkinson and Grace Risner with Band President, Jake White, Vice-President Rachel Bucker, and Colorguard Captains, Arianna Watkins and Jazlynn Elliott.

Junior Bass Player Kobe Wise and Senior Cymbal Player Emma Rich