LCNB donates to Preble County Imagination Library

EATON — LCNB National Bank presented Alexa Little, Preble County Director of United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, and Lauren Robinson, Director of the Preble County District Library, with a $2,000 donation to the Preble County Imagination Library on Friday, Sept. 18.

“We are excited to contribute to this worthwhile charitable cause that promotes the love of reading for children from birth to age five,” said Juli Troutman, LCNB National Bank’s Senior Vice President of Commercial Credit. “Over 700 children are currently benefiting from the Imagination Library in Preble County. Our support will help many more children develop their reading skills and improve their readiness for school. We value supporting the communities where we live and work.”

Preble County Imagination Library is made possible due to the combined efforts of the United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, The Preble County District Library and The Dayton Foundation. This program delivers a free age-appropriate book directly to the home of any child under the age of five years old. All families are eligible to enroll and can do so by visiting https://rb.gy/t67kzg.

“We are thankful for the support our community has provided for this program to make it accessible to so many families,” Little said. “We have created many new partnerships, not only to provide the funding necessary to deliver the program, but also partnerships to ensure families are aware of the program and enroll. It is very encouraging to know such a large group of people see the value of early childhood literacy and understand the impacts it has on a child’s future. I am grateful to all who have been a part of expanding this program.”

Additional support for the Preble County Imagination Library, and others across Ohio, is made possible by the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library Initiative.

To learn more about supporting the Preble County Imagination Library, contact Alexa (alexaj@dayton-unitedway.org) for fundraising support or Lauren (laurenr@preblelibrary.org) for enrollment support.

LCNB presents a check to the Preble County Imagination Library https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_LCNB-Check-Presentation.jpg LCNB presents a check to the Preble County Imagination Library Submitted