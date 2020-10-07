TCN FFA works on Lewisburg Park

LEWSIBURG — On Friday, the TCN- MVCTC FFA members put to work the FFA motto line of “Living to Serve.”

The members worked with the City of Lewisburg and painted the Lewisburg Park playground. They also cleaned the park up of fallen branches and trash. The TCN-MVCTC FFA is built around serving others especially the community. It was a cold morning but the kids enjoyed helping others.

Huge thank you to the City of Lewisburg and Theresa Lingenfelter from MVCTC for making this day possible!

Members with the completed Lewisburg Park playground. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_TCN_FFA_10_2.jpeg Members with the completed Lewisburg Park playground. Submitted