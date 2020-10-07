Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Senior Center has several great opportunities for seniors.

#GivingTuesday

Save the date, Tuesday, Dec. 1 for the global day of giving.

Holiday Baskets

We have applications available for those who want to apply for a Holiday food basket this year. Application deadline in Dec. 4; delivery is Dec. 17. Qualifications are that you must be at least 60 years of age or older, must be a resident of Preble County, 150 percent of poverty level, and only one basket per household. Call 937-456-4947 for your application.

Holiday Basket Donations

If you would like to provide a monetary donation to our Holiday baskets. These baskets are filled with shelf stable foods, fresh meats and vegetables, and toiletry items, and are delivered to Preble county seniors. You can make donations to our website at www.prebleseniorcenter.org/support, mailing a check to our address, 800 East St. Clair St., or give us a call to coordinate a drop off. 937-456-4947. Thank You.

Staying Healthy Breakfast Program

Staying Healthy is designed to support adults age 60 and older who are unable to prepare meals and lack meal support at home or in their community. To serve older adults with greatest economic and social need, this initiative will place emphasis on low-income older adults as well as older Ohioans living in rural areas; with severe disabilities; with limited English-speaking ability; and with Alzheimer’s disease or related disorders.

PCCOA is offering Breakfast as part of the Staying Healthy Program. Monday thru Friday (starting Sept. 1), from 8-10 a.m. Each day has a specific meal. You must pre-register the day before, as limited spots are available. Also, it is curbside pick up only. We only ask for a donation of $2.50, if you are able to give. Each meal is designed to be 1/3 of your daily diet.

Drive Thru Thursdays

We are enjoying seeing on Wednesdays at our drive thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies, brownies, and often time grab brags with even more gifts inside. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m. the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

