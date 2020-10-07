Church briefs

First United Church of Christ

First United Church of Christ will be holding a Souper Supper Carryout Saturday on Oct. 17 at 400 N. Main St. in Lewisburg from 4-6:30 p.m., carryout only. The meal includes a choice of soup, salad and a desert. The homemade soups are vegetable beef, broccoli cheese, beans & cornbread, potato and chili.

Pick up your menu/order form in the church parking lot and pick up meals at the church kitchen steps, or come in and get yours. The only cost is a donation. Contact 937-962-2054 for more information.

New Lebanon Brethren Church

Our annual Rummage/Bake Sale will be held on Oct. 10 at the New Lebanon Brethren Church, 32 S. Church St., from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. We will be featuring: household goods, homemade baked goods, some Christmas decor, miscellaneous decor, and gently used clothing. Come and check us out.

Due to street work, you may enter the church parking lot from S. Maple St. Use the back door or the elevator is available.

St. Anne’s Sodality of Visitation Church

Free monthly community meals will resume by carry-out only, each last Thursday of the month, 4-5:30 p.m. Drive into the parking lot off Vine Street, pick up a meal, and leave the parking lot by either Franklin Street or U.S. 35. Meals will be delivered to the vehicles. There is no need to get out of the car. Walk-ups will also be served. The church is located at 407 East Main Street, Eaton.

The church will not hold the annual Christmas Bazaar due to COVID-19. There will be a quilt raffle of several quilts, however, and sales are under way. Proceeds remain in the Preble County area. The winners of the quilts will be announced on Dec. 5. For more information about the raffle or meals, call Alice at 937-456-1088 or Sandy at 937-456-2587.