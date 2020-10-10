PCHS holds bug show for families

PREBLE COUNTY — On Tuesday, Oct. 6, the Preble County Historical Society (PCHS) hosted its very first family program, “The Bug Show.”

This was a free program led by directors Lisa White and Alyssa Stark. Volunteers Hannah Schneider, a senior at Eaton High School, and PCHS board member Maria Morgan helped the families register and gave instructions for the program.

Not knowing how it would turn out, people started to pour in. Over 125 people attended the program. The bug master, Mr. Scott with “Don’t Bug Me Bug Show,” gave a brief introduction and invited the families to come up to the table in small family groups to learn, ask questions, and be silly with their friends and family.

Two Girl Scout troops attended as well in hopes to earn their insect badge. It was an educational program which allowed kids to get out of the house, enjoy some fresh air and even go on a hike afterwards. Look forward to many more programs like this at PCHS. Make sure to follow the PCHS on social media.

Kids were invited to learn about bugs and ask questions Submitted by Josh Deshon