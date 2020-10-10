Bank robbery suspect shoots himself as deputies approach

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The suspect in a robbery at Twin Valley Bank on Tuesday morning shot and killed himself later in the day after being approached by sheriff’s deputies.

Investigators had phone contact with the suspect, whose name has been withheld while family is notified, and agreed to meet at the suspect’s residence in the 8000 block of Gratis Jacksonburg Road.

“The male subject arrived at the residence and stopped in the roadway. As Deputies approached the vehicle to speak with him, the male suspect shot himself while seated in the vehicle,” Preble County Sheriff Mike Simpson said in a release. “Deputies immediately removed the suspect from the vehicle and began life saving measures.”

Gratis EMS, Gratis Fire Department and the West Elkton Gratis Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, and careflight was also contacted and responded. The suspect was pronounced dead a short time later and transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to the release, Preble County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the West Alexandria Police Department were dispatched at approximately 9:53 a.m. to the robbery at Twin Valley Bank.

Employees said that a white male had entered the bank, demanded money and then fled.

The photo of the suspect was posted on social media quickly after the robbery, generating tips for investigators about the suspect.

After receiving tips, investigators attempted contact at the said residence on Gratis Jacksonburg Road.

Investigators then found a vehicle at the residence that matched the description in surveillance photographs from the bank.

Once investigators determined that no one was at home at this time, they began working to locate a male subject who lived at the residence and to speak with him regarding the bank robbery.

Investigators then had phone contact with the suspect, who agreed to meet investigators at his residence.

Investigators remained on the scene for about two hours following the incident to process the scene and collect evidence, where they discovered the money stolen from the bank.

This case remains under investigation by the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the Preble County Coroner’s Office and the West Alexandria Police Department.

Reach Braden Moles at 937-683-4056 or on Twitter @BradenMoles

