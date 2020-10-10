Grand jury issues indictments

EATON — A Preble County grand jury issued the following indictments during a Monday, Oct. 5 session:

Ashley Renee Carlisle, 328 Eleanor Avenue, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Kristian Bernard Carlisle, 550 East National Road, Vandalia, aggravated possession of drugs with specification and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Benjamin Judd Pruitt, 4910 Shields Road, Lewisburg, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, failure to comply with an order of a police officer, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle with specification and failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer; Jacob Davis, 9139 Old National Road North, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of a specified governmental facility.

Also, Nicholas Brent Knaff, 200 E. Somers Street, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing drug abuse instruments; Debra Browett, 700 Oakland Drive, Eaton, aggravated possession of drugs, illegal use or possession of drugs paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; Tabatha Demorest, 3454 US Rt. 40, Apt. 1, Lewisburg, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drugs paraphernalia; Donna Marie Guest, 2136 Preble County Line Road, Farmersville, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, aggravated possession of drugs, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Also, Arlen Lloyd Strike, 120 W. Somers St., Eaton, possession of heroin, Trafficking in heroin, possessing drug abuse instruments and illegal use or possession of drugs paraphernalia; Keith Allen Koch, 184 Yost Road, West Alexandria, aggravated possession of drugs, aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of marijuana and possessing criminal tools with specification; Vallan Kimberly Wallace, 205 W. Cherry Street, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs; Lydia M. Finnell, 2581 Cluster Avenue, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs; Ben Pruitt, 4910 Shields Road, Lewisburg, assault (two counts).

Also, Mark E. Rice, 6112 Lorimer Street, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs; Amber Nicole Jolly, 1010 N. Main Street, Lewisburg, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Christina M. Maynard, 119 S. Beech Street, Eaton, harassment with a bodily substance (three counts) and assault; Ricky Cornell Dubose. 2983 Willow Ridge Drive, Cincinnati, passing bad checks, forgery and attempt to commit an offense; Willie L. Robinson, 898 Walnut Street, Apt. 713, Cincinnati, passing bad checks, forgery and attempt to commit an offense; Michael E. Gayhart, 130 Camden Avenue, West Elkton, aggravated possession of drugs and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Also, Anna M. Johnson, 4 Kathy Court, New Paris, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Cato L. Mayberry, 114 Five Oaks Avenue, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Michael Dewayne Yates, 10361 Gratis Jacksonburg Road, Somerville, aggravated possession of drugs and counterfeiting.

Also, Marie Hyde, 431 N. Main Street, West Manchester, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Thomas J. Brush, 1931 S. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Gina N. Sizemore, 109 Bayview Avenue, Brookville, aggravated possession of drugs and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.