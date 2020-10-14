News briefs

Road Closure

Quaker Trace Road (between S.R. 122 and Box 4440), beginning at S.R. 122 and ending at Sharpsburg Road, will be closed for approximately eight weeks beginning on Monday, Sept. 21 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Preble Soil and Water Conservation District

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District Records Commission will hold a Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 a.m. at the Preble SWCD Office, 2789 US RT 35 East, West Alexandria, OH 45381.

The purpose of this meeting will be to update the records retention schedule and discuss proper public records disposal in accordance with Ohio Law. This meeting will be open to the public. For more information, please contact Preble SWCD at (937) 456-5159.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a regular business meeting on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.