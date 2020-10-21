Halloween dates, times set for Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Trick-or-treaters will flood the sidewalks of Preble County next week as costumed characters celebrate Halloween.
With Halloween falling on a Saturday, some communities are changing up when their designated trick-or-treat will be held. Here are the following dates and times for Halloween celebrations in different communities throughout Preble County:
October 29
The following communities will hold trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 29:
Eaton from 6-8 p.m.
Gratis from 6-7:30 p.m.
Lakengren will hold a drive thru at the pool from 6-8 p.m.
Lewisburg from 6-7:30 p.m.
Verona from 6-8 p.m.
West Alexandria from 6-7:30 p.m.
October 31
The following communities will hold trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31:
Camden from 6-8 p.m.
College Corner from 6-8 p.m.
Eldorado from 6-7:30 p.m.
New Paris from 6-8 p.m.
West Elkton from 5:30-7 p.m.
West Manchester from 6-8 p.m.