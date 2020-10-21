Halloween dates, times set for Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — Trick-or-treaters will flood the sidewalks of Preble County next week as costumed characters celebrate Halloween.

With Halloween falling on a Saturday, some communities are changing up when their designated trick-or-treat will be held. Here are the following dates and times for Halloween celebrations in different communities throughout Preble County:

October 29

The following communities will hold trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 29:

Eaton​​​ from 6-8 p.m.

Gratis​​​ from​ 6-7:30 p.m.

Lakengren​​ will hold a drive thru at the pool from 6-8 p.m.

Lewisburg​​ from 6-7:30 p.m.

Verona from 6-8 p.m.

West Alexandria from 6-7:30 p.m.

October 31

The following communities will hold trick-or-treat on Saturday, Oct. 31:

Camden​​ from 6-8 p.m.

College Corner ​from 6-8 p.m.

Eldorado​​ from​ 6-7:30 p.m.

New Paris​​ from​ 6-8 p.m.

West Elkton​​ from 5:30-7 p.m.

West Manchester​ from 6-8 p.m.