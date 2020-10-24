Elizabeth Stout Parker Scholarships awarded

EATON — The Eaton Foundation has made its annual scholarship selections. Two $2,000 scholarships were awarded this year to Eaton High School seniors as designated by the funded scholarships agreement of Elizabeth Stout Parker and maintained by this Foundation. This year’s recipients are Kylie Rice and Winson Lam.

The Eaton Foundation is a not-for-profit, charitable corporation under the laws of the State of Ohio and originated in 1966. The Eaton Area Chamber of Commerce established thisfoundation for the benefit of the community. The officers are: President Nancy Clayton, Vice President and Treasurer Don Pollock, Secretary Barbara Orr, Trustees Robert Barnes and Brian Shera.

This foundation is structured to accept donations from individuals, families, businesses and charitable organizations. Donations of any amount are appreciated. The Eaton Foundation has funds exceeding $400,000 under their management at this time. Contact any trustee or phone 456-5302 if you have a question about the Eaton Foundation of want to create a lasting memory.

