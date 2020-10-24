Chamber seeking annual award nominations

PREBLE COUNTY — It has been a year of continued uncertainty, one highlighted by a global pandemic and economic hardship – but still Preble County Chamber of Commerce members and other local businesses have persevered: some opened new locations, many have begun work toward bouncing back from earlier shutdowns and COVID-19 restrictions.

Through a year most of us want to forget, Preble County’s business community has remained #PrebleCountyStrong.

The Preble County Chamber of Commerce has suspended plans for an in-person Annual Awards & Holiday Gala event for 2020 but will move forward in recognizing a select few stars this year, with individual presentations in early December by our Chamber Ambassador Squad.

“From our international manufacturers to unique boutiques and homegrown mom-and-pops, Preble County has it all,” PCCC Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is ready to celebrate and honor those businesses and individuals who have made great strides during a year seemingly set on holding us all back.”

Nominations are now being accepted, both from the public and Preble County Chamber of Commerce members. Nominations can be made online at http://www.preblecountyohio.com/form/view/21335.

Printable nomination forms are also available online and at the Preble County Chamber Office, 122 W. Decatur St., Eaton. Nomination deadline is Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Awards to be given this year include: Outstanding Corporate Citizen of the Year, Outstanding Small Business Citizen of the Year, Citizen of the Year, and Young Professional of the Year.

All award categories will return for the 39th Annual Awards & Holiday Gala, already set for Wednesday, Dec. 1, at Wilderness Ridge Retreat Center.

Award criteria is as follows:

Citizen of the Year: This award is intended to recognize any community member or business professional in the private sector who has contributed to the betterment of his or her community through service and volunteerism. There is no age requirement for this award.

Outstanding Corporate Citizen: This award is intended to recognize a company which has been in business for at least three years who has shown itself to be an outstanding, valuable corporate citizen in its community. Must have 20 or more full-time employees.

Outstanding Small Business Citizen: This award is intended to recognize a small business with less than 20 full-time employees which has been in business for at least three years and has proven to be an outstanding, valuable citizen in its community.

Young Professional of the Year: This award is intended to recognize a professional who is 40 years of age or younger who has made and continues to make significant contributions to his or her business or industry and the Preble County community.

Nominees will be announced next month, with winners announced and honored in early December. The annual awards, presented by Reid Health, are also sponsored by Preble County Development Partnership, Brubaker Grain & Chemical, Opti-Vise IT, LCNB and Preble County Power Equipment & Rental.

Call 937-456-4949 for additional information.

Businesses, citizen, young professional to be honored