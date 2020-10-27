Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — The Senior Center has several great opportunities for seniors.

Reflexology

Make an appointment and get your feet worked on to help relieve stress and tension, improve blood supply and nerve impulses, and for general relaxation. Reflexology appointments are available by calling Kelly at 937-620-4507.

HEAP

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is a federally funded program that provides eligible Ohioans assistance with their home energy bills. This one-time benefit is applied directly to the customer’s utility bill or bulk fuel bill. Ohioans with a household income at or below 175 percent of the federal poverty guidelines are eligible for the program. Call Brittney at 937-456-4947 for further details.

Going to the Polls

We are available to drive you to the voting polls for early voting and the day of, on Nov. 3. According to the Preble County Board of Elections, the following applies. If you sent an absentee ballot request in, then you can’t vote early. Bring an ID and a mask. Please don’t wear any political clothing. Call to reserve your ride today, 937-456-4947

#GivingTuesday

Save the date Tuesday, Dec. 1, for the global day of giving.

Drive Thru Thursdays

This week’s drive thru will be full of characters! Happy Halloween! We are enjoying seeing you on Wednesdays at our drive thru! Keep stopping by to get your free treat! We have given away pretzels, ice cream, cookies, brownies, and often time grab brags with even more gifts inside. Every Thursday from 2-3 p.m., the Senior Activities Center is having a drive thru for our seniors! Treats are limited, so when we run out, we are out. The treat changes every week, it could be anything!

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post.

Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.