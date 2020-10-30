News briefs

Road Closures

Quaker Trace Road (between S.R. 122 and Box 4440), beginning at S.R. 122 and ending at Sharpsburg Road, will be closed for approximately eight weeks beginning on Monday, Sept. 21 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Somerville West Elkton Road (between Mailbox #4131 and #4455), beginning at S.R. 503 and ending at Mendenhall Road, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time beginning on Oct. 16 due to deterioration of the bridge. No traffic will be permitted.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 26, Camden Road will be closed between S.R. 732 and Kincaid Road for approximately five weeks for full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. If you have any questions, please call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct a special meeting on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 9 a.m. Employment matters and 2020 General Election issues will be discussed. The meeting will be held in the Preble County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney’s Conference room at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320.

Pork Festival

The annual meeting of the Preble County Pork Festival will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S Franklin St., Eaton, in Bruner Arena. At such time, in addition to the annual meeting agenda, the election of board members to represent Jackson, Gratis, Israel and Lanier townships will take place.