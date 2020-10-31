Eaton seeing remote learners return to in-person classes

EATON — Eaton Community Schools superintendent Jeff Parker updated the Eaton Board of Education on the status of students participating in remote learning.

As of the board’s Oct. 19 regular meeting, 238 students were participating in remote learning: 48 at East Elementary School, 69 at Bruce Elementary School, 64 at Eaton Middle School and 57 at Eaton High School, which adds up to approximately 11 percent of the entire student body.

To begin the year, Parker said around 16 percent of the student body was participating in remote learning.

“Still a believer that being here physically and in person is your best opportunity to learn, and so for those that are doing it as well at home, our principals have strongly recommended it and I know some of our teachers have done that,” Parker said.

Parker also added that, among remote learners, approximately 34 percent in the high school are considered failing, along with 36 percent in the middle school, 20 percent at Bruce and four percent at East.

Failing is considered as having one “F” or more in a class.

“[The] number one thing with all of this, as you know, with our teachers and our administrators and our staff, also, is that we want these students to be successful,” Parker said. “We know it’s a more challenging time, like I already talked about. So, we need them to get back.”

He also added that enrollment at Eaton is slightly down from 2,069 students in March to 2,007 students as of October.

34 students that attended Eaton last year are now participating in home education, and 36 students that attended Eaton last year are attending public, online schools such as Ohio K-12.

Eaton Community Schools see a financial impact from those students leaving, as Parker said the school loses $6,020 per student.

“The state comes in, and then that money flows from us, they take it from us, and it goes to that online school,” he said. “So, 36 times $6,020 is $216,720. We’re not the only one, and and we have to assume that the reason for the vast majority of them is COVID related.”

In other business

Board member Terry Parks reminded those in attendance to vote for the upcoming MVCTC levy on the general election ballot.

“This is not a new tax, this is a renewal, and so we’re calling on all of you to give a positive vote…But anyway, I would encourage all of you to vote, have your friends, especially with this wonderful district that we have over here that creates a lot of information and opportunities for kids that we don’t normally offer,” Parks said.

The board adopted the following administrative consent agenda items that includes, but is not limited to:

The Student Device Loan Agreement to allow students to have one-to-one device accessibility.

An agreement with the Preble County Educational Service Center for one substitute Classroom Para Teacher.

A memorandum of understanding with the Preble County YMCA to waive fees associated with use of facilities for the Eaton High School’s swimming program and the Dayton Metro basketball program for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved donations from Clara McCloud of winter coats for students in need and an anonymous donation of winter clothing items to students in need.

The next regular Eaton Board of Education meeting will be held on Nov. 16 at 6 p.m. at East Elementary School.

