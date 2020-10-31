Ohio sees 3,590 cases reported on Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. Mike DeWine provided the following updates this week on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Record-Breaking Cases

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that Ohio has now hit a record number of cases reported in a single 24-hour period. Between Wednesday and Thursday, health officials have reported a total of 3,590 new positive coronavirus cases in Ohio which is more than 700 cases more than the previous high number of cases reported last Saturday. A total of 194 new hospitalizations were also reported in the past 24 hours, the third-highest number of hospitalizations reported in a single day so far.

“The virus is raging throughout the state, and there is no place to hide,” Gov. DeWine said. ”We must face this virus head-on with the tools that we know can beat this virus back: masks, social distancing, washing hands frequently, and good ventilation when inside.”

Updated Ohio Public Health Advisory

New health data compiled by the Ohio Department of Health found that 43 counties currently have a very high risk of exposure and spread (Red Level 3), up from 38 counties last week. This represents the highest number of Red Level 3 counties since the launch of the advisory system in July. As of Thursday, 78 percent of Ohioans are living in a Red Level 3 county. Less than one percent of Ohioans live in a Yellow Level 1 county.

“Despite the grim data that we see today, I am confident that we can slow down this invader,” Gov. DeWine said. “The decisions Ohioans make each day will determine the outcome of this battle. We must mask more, keep distance more, and simply be more careful. We can control our destiny.”

Although Clark, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton counties are no longer listed on Ohio’s watch list, there are still serious concerns about spread of the coronavirus in these counties.

“Our alert system is designed to flag indicators that are getting worse, and what we are seeing is that these three counties have plateaued at high levels,” Gov. DeWine said.

A county-by-county breakdown outlining the presence of COVID-19 in all of Ohio’s 88 counties can be found on the Ohio Public Health Advisory System’s website.

COVID Defense Teams

Gov. DeWine on Thursday called on community leaders in each county to immediately form a local COVID Defense Team consisting of county commissioners, mayors, local hospital leaders, health commissioners, business leaders, religious leaders, and other local leaders.

Each COVID Defense Team will be responsible for assessing COVID-19 spread in their communities, taking inventory of the assets in the community, and focusing on what steps are necessary to slow the spread of the coronavirus among their citizens.

Learning Aid

Gov. DeWine announced Thursday that the Ohio Department of Developmental Disabilities has partnered with Gov. DeWine’s Children’s Initiative to provide financial support to families who may need supplemental assistance outside of what is provided by their child’s Individualized Education Programs (IEP).

Learning Aid Ohio was created to connect tutors, aides, or in-home providers who can offer distance learning support for students with disabilities on IEPs. The primary goal of Learning Aid Ohio is to provide opportunities for meaningful educational experiences for students on IEPs learning full-time on a digital platform.

Applications can be submitted at www.LearningOhio.com.

Election Update

Gov. DeWine was joined by Secretary of State Frank LaRose on Tuesday for an update on the election on Nov. 3. Secretary LaRose outlined the precautions that the Board of Election offices are taking to keep Ohioans safe while voting. Secretary LaRose also reminded Ohioans that they can cast their vote early in person, by mail or on election day.

Additional information about the election, such as hours of polling locations, can be found at VoteOhio.gov.

Current COVID-19 Data

There are 208,937 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 5,275 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 18,800 people have been hospitalized, including 3,816 admissions to intensive care units as of Thursday, Oct. 29. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Updates from Gov. DeWine