Blue Star Mothers holding Holiday Hugs for Soldiers packing party

EATON — It is that time of year again; our annual Holiday Hugs for Soldiers packing party.

In the past, we have sent hundreds of care packages stuffed full of all kinds of holiday cheer, and we want to do it again this year. This year is different, though, as our world is in the middle of a pandemic.

It has been very hard on everyone this year, and the military is no different. It has been extremely hard on them as so many of our brave men and woman have had their deployments pushed from six months to a year and a year to 15 months because it was just not safe for them to come home. We are asking for your help again this year to make Christmas a little brighter for our Service members.

Things will be different this year, as we will not be using any volunteers and all donations have to be dropped off at L&M Products, next to McDonalds in Eaton, Monday- Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. All packages must be marked Blue Star Mothers.

Donations can be dropped off the morning of Nov. 14, at the Eaton First Church of God, 601 E. Lexington Rd, Eaton, between 10 a.m. and noon. Just drive up and we will come out and get them. We are also in need of handmade Christmas cards and letters from school children to put in the boxes. We are still collecting monetary donations for postage, mail to:

BSMA

PO Box 272

Eaton, Ohio 45320

We thank you for any help you can give us in helping us make the Holidays a little brighter. Remember, no donation is too small. All is greatly appreciated.