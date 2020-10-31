Eaton holding blood drive on Nov. 13

EATON — Kettering Health-Eaton will host a community blood drive Friday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the community room, 450 Washington Jackson Road, Eaton.

The Community Blood Center “Together We Give” campaign calls on the community to help avert a blood shortage this fall. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling (937) 461-3220.

The new “Together We Give” face mask and Blood Donor scarf are both free when you register to donate with CBC Nov. 2 through Nov. 28.

Type O blood remains in high demand and in short supply during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many businesses and high schools have cancelled blood drives or reduced capacity.

Hospital usage of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma (CCP) has surged and CBC is calling on CCP donors to “Fight, Heal, & Give.” The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of coronavirus patients. CCP donors will receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” t-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services® is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys. For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org.

450 Washington Jackson Road from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.