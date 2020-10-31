Safety Leaders of the Year recognized

EATON – The Preble County Safety Council (PCSC) “Safety Leader of the Year” Award is an annual recognition sponsored by the Preble County Chamber of Commerce and

Ohio Bureau of Workers Compensation. Launched in 2017, the award recognizes and rewards an employee’s activities and innovation in improving the safety and health of Preble County Safety Council members’ employees.

Traditionally, the winning employees are recognized at the spring Safety Council Annual Awards Ceremony. This year, due to the cancelation of the annual event, the employers of the recipients were asked to present their winners with the awards individually.

PCSC Safety Leaders of the Year receive a $100 gift card and certificate.

This year’s Safety Leaders were Jess Wing, an employee at Eaton Community Schools and Dave Holp, an employee of the Preble County Council on Aging.

The Preble County Safety Council Steering Committee congratulates this year’s award recipients.

Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Parker presented Jess Wing with her Safety Leader of the Year award earlier this month. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_ECS_Safety_Leader.jpg Eaton Community Schools Superintendent Jeff Parker presented Jess Wing with her Safety Leader of the Year award earlier this month. Submitted Dave Holp, left, was presented his Safety Leader of the Year award by PCCOA Executive Director Shelley Ratliff, right, at a recent PCCOA staff meeting. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/10/web1_Holp_PCCOA_Safety-Leader.jpeg Dave Holp, left, was presented his Safety Leader of the Year award by PCCOA Executive Director Shelley Ratliff, right, at a recent PCCOA staff meeting. Submitted