Silfex extends recruitment outreach at drive-thru job fairs

DAYTON — ​Silfex, Inc.​, a leading manufacturer of high-purity custom silicon components for high-technology markets, hosted its third drive-thru job fair at the University of Dayton Arena this past Wednesday. Following the opening of a new facility in Springfield last year, the recruitment push addresses a need to fill more than 150 open positions across the organization.

“In light of what has been an unprecedented year for everyone, we are very grateful to be in a position of growth,” said Stephanie-Parks Gale, director of human resources at Silfex. “Thanks to our dedicated team, our outreach has been successful so far. We have high hopes that our ongoing efforts will help us to reach our hiring goal.”

Before the job fair on Oct. 28, the silicon producer hosted two similar events in Eaton and Springfield that allowed participants to speak with Silfex staff from a safe distance and submit an application on-site. The three events yielded hundreds of applicants, and the organization seeks to increase that number even more through additional outreach strategies.

“Silfex offers excellent opportunities for candidates looking to build a career in manufacturing, said Lucious Plant, Dayton Development Coalition director of talent acquisition. “With operations in Springfield and Eaton, Silfex is a leader in our region’s manufacturing community, and I strongly encourage qualified candidates to submit an application.”

Silfex is the largest, highest-tech and most competitive silicon components maker in the world. The organization’s business has doubled since 2014 and this growth is expected to continue. The company provides total production solutions for high-technology customers with fully integrated manufacturing operations in two locations.

Silfex held a drive-thru job fair on Oct. 28. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/web1_Silfex-job-fair-135.jpg Silfex held a drive-thru job fair on Oct. 28. Submitted

Leading silicon manufacturer presents employment opportunities