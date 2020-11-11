News briefs

Road Closures

Quaker Trace Road (between S.R. 122 and Box 4440), beginning at S.R. 122 and ending at Sharpsburg Road, will be closed for approximately eight weeks beginning on Monday, Sept. 21 due to a full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted.

Somerville West Elkton Road (between Mailbox #4131 and #4455), beginning at S.R. 503 and ending at Mendenhall Road, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time beginning on Oct. 16 due to deterioration of the bridge. No traffic will be permitted.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 26, Camden Road will be closed between S.R. 732 and Kincaid Road for approximately five weeks for full bridge replacement. No traffic will be permitted. If you have any questions, please call the Preble County Engineer’s Office at 937-456-4600.

Preble County Board of Elections

The Preble County Board of Elections will conduct regular business meetings on Monday, Nov. 16 at 1:30 p.m. and Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 9:00 a.m. in the Board’s office at 101 E. Main St., Eaton, OH 45320. These meetings will be held in conjunction with the 2020 General Election Official Certification.

Pork Festival

The annual meeting of the Preble County Pork Festival will be held Thursday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S Franklin St., Eaton, in Bruner Arena. At such time, in addition to the annual meeting agenda, the election of board members to represent Jackson, Gratis, Israel and Lanier townships will take place.

Volunteers and donations sought for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Miami Valley Community Action Partnership will once again be putting together the Annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner, however it will look a little different this year. The dinner will be pick up or delivery only due to COVID-19 restrictions. There will not be any dine in eating allowed. The meal will be prepared at Bruner Arena on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26, from noon-2 p.m. Those interesting in ordering a meal are being asked to call prior to Nov. 15.

This free dinner is made possible through donations and help from many volunteers. Anyone who would like additional information, would like to volunteer or wish to donate, should contact Dee Wilhelm at Community Action Partnership at 937-456-2800. Thanks to the many volunteers and donors who help with the Community Thanksgiving Dinner each year.