Eaton High School holds homecoming celebration

EATON — These are un-certain times for sure. The Eaton High School staff worked overtime to find a way – any way – to have some sort of a homecoming celebration this year.

After the four student co-chairs met for several days, along with the administration and student advisor Ann Bruce, they decided that a dance was just not an option. The co-chairs, including seniors Jake White and Carsyn Lammers along with juniors Grace Risner and Hannah Gartrell, decided to expand the annual powderpuff game and include the homecoming court celebration at that time, but the celebration didn’t stop there.

Leading up to the big game, students got creative by pre-recording the usual pep rally, games, and class competitions, and posted them daily on Google Classroom for the student body to watch virtually. Jake White directed and edited each film so that the students and staff could be filmed separately but appear in one film. Those crowned in this year’s homecoming court were freshmen Emma Gebhart and Jude Minton, sophomores Kolby Hamilton and Kaili Hewitt, juniors Julie Couch and Henry Kochensparger and the 2020 King, Joey Parks, and the Queen, Cari Metz.

Eaton High School 2020 Homecoming Co-Chairs https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/web1_Eaton-Homecoming.jpeg Eaton High School 2020 Homecoming Co-Chairs Submitted