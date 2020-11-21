Trail MVCTC FFA opens clothing closet

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA Chapter Human Resources Committee is starting up the first ever Student to Student Clothing Closet.

The chapter is looking for both men and women’s clothing suitable for high school students that will meet the required dress code. Accepted items are dresses, shirts and hoodies, jeans, sweats, any type of pants, and shoes.

Items that will NOT be accepted are undergarments, torn clothing that is unwearable, sizes not suitable for highschoolers, and worn out shoes. All items that are donated must be lightly worn and wearable.

Donated items can be dropped off at the school during normal business hours. The closet will be located on the high school stage for privacy and all clothing will also be washed before being placed on the racks. If you have any questions please contact Mr. Kennel or Mrs. Kennel in the Ag department.

Respectfully submitted,

Mykenzie Smith

Back row left to right: Dakota Gibbs, Garland Weaver, Aiden Byrd, Gabe McMillian, Alyssa Zdobinski. Front row left to right: Miranda Scott, Makinley Jarrett, Samantha Toms, Marissa Ibarra. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/web1_Trail-Clothes.jpg Back row left to right: Dakota Gibbs, Garland Weaver, Aiden Byrd, Gabe McMillian, Alyssa Zdobinski. Front row left to right: Miranda Scott, Makinley Jarrett, Samantha Toms, Marissa Ibarra. Submitted