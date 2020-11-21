Eaton, Preble Shawnee students earn STNA certification

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio – Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) would like to congratulate the senior Health Occupations students for earning their State Tested Nursing Assistant (STNA) Certification!

The State of Ohio establishes the requirements for Ohio’s Nurse Aide Training and Competency Evaluation Program (NATCEP). These requirements mandate all nurse aides working regularly in Ohio’s long-term care facilities (LTCF) to complete a 75-hour NATCEP and pass a state-administered competency evaluation test. The objective of this requirement is the provision of quality services to residents in LTCFs by aides who can:

Form relationships, communicate and interact competently on a one-to-one basis with LTCF residents as part of the team implementing resident care objectives;

Demonstrate sensitivity to the residents’ physical, emotional, social, and mental health needs through trained, directed interactions;

Assist residents in attaining and maintaining functional independence;

Exhibit behavior in support and promotion of residents’ rights; and

Demonstrate observation and documentation skills needed in support of the assessment of the long-term care residents’ health, physical condition, and well-being.

After completing a NATCEP with 80 percent or better average, the student is encouraged to schedule to take the state-administered test. The test consists of two parts, written and skills portions. Both must be passed for the aide to become an STNA and be placed on the Ohio Nurse Aide Registry.

Congratulations to the following MVCTC Health Occupations Seniors:

Flyura Aliyeva (Bethel), Kendal Barton (Eaton), Kaitlyn Batchelar (Northmont), Jaedin Bowers (Northmont), Brianna Cox (Stebbins), Ainesleigh Elstro (Eaton), Cristal Fuentes (Bethel), Nita Gallimore (Meadowdale), Caislyn Hill (Huber Heights), Melisa Kuychieva (Bethel), Kaitlyn Packard (Northmont), Alanie Perry (West Carrollton), Allison Reed (Versailles), Madison Sawesky (Eaton), Brittanie Smith (Preble Shawnee), Sydnee Stamper (Preble Shawnee), Hailey Yingst (Northmont).

The Health Occupations Program introduces students to a variety of health care fields. Some of the career pathways presented will be physical therapy, occupational therapy, respiratory therapy, pharmacy technician, radiology and surgical technician, and other direct patient care careers. Additionally, Health Occupation students will gain knowledge and skills related to employability, medication administration, and performing EKG’s. Students will learn assessment techniques and their relationship to the human body and exam preparation and assistance.

Health Occupations students are prepared for entry-level employment as a Nurse Aide in a long-term care facility, to work as a home health aide, or a patient care technician in a hospital setting. This program prepares students to further their education at a community college or a four-year university.

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

