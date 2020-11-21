Preble Connect launches Young Professional of the Month recognition

Preble Connect is a subcommittee of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce whose mission is to engage and connect individuals age 21-40 with opportunities to develop socially, professionally and civically by opening doors to empower themselves, advance their careers and positively impact Preble County.

The Young Professional of the Month award is intended to recognize a professional who is 40 years of age or younger who has made and continues to make significant contributions to his or her business or industry and the Preble County community.

Starting in January 2021 monthly recipients will be selected by the Preble County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. Recipients will automatically be placed in the running for Young Professional of the Year, a prestigious annual award presented at the Preble County Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Gala Annual Awards Ceremony.

“We decided to launch this initiative to not only recognize hard working young professionals in our community, but to promote them.” Alexa Little, Preble Connect Chair stated “We surveyed Young Professionals to gain a better understanding of how a group like Preble Connect could best serve them and found that top interests were ways to help individuals expand their professional network. We feel this is just one way we can do that.”

Nominations are now being accepted at www.preblecountyohio.com/preble-connect. Nominations are reviewed monthly and do not expire; therefore, nominees will remain in the running all year with a single nomination. Nominations received after the 15th of the month, will not be considered until the following month.

Interested in joining the steering committee to help further the mission of Preble Connect? Please contact the committee by email at prebleconnect@preblecountyohio.com.