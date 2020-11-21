Church briefs

Eaton First Church of God

Eaton First Church of God will resume their community drive-thru meals on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. Swing through the car port by the gym entrance at 6 p.m. to be given a meal. Donations are accepted. Here’s the schedule/menu:

Tuesday, Dec. 1 — Tacos and dessert

Tuesday, Dec. 15 — TBD

Contact the church office at 937-456-4681 or office@e1cog.com for more information.

St. Anne’s Sodality of Visitation Church

Free monthly community meals will resume by carry-out only, each last Thursday of the month, 4-5:30 p.m. Drive into the parking lot off Vine Street, pick up a meal, and leave the parking lot by either Franklin Street or U.S. 35. Meals will be delivered to the vehicles. There is no need to get out of the car. Walk-ups will also be served. The church is located at 407 East Main Street, Eaton.

The church will not hold the annual Christmas Bazaar due to COVID-19. There will be a quilt raffle of several quilts, however, and sales are underway. Proceeds remain in the Preble County area. The winners of the quilts will be announced on Dec. 5. For more information about the raffle or meals, call Alice at 937-456-1088 or Sandy at 937-456-2587.