PCDL programs, services listed

Curbside Pickup During Select Hours! Return Your Checkouts Anytime In Book Drops.

On Wednesday, July 1, all Preble County District Library branches welcomed patrons back into the building! Like many other places, the Library will look and function a bit differently than before.

To help ensure the safety of the staff and our patrons, we have modified public areas and changed certain procedures to comply with state and federal guidelines for reopening.

Book drops are now open 24/7 as of Oct. 21.

Temporary hours for branches, curbside services, & reduced building capacities:

Camden Branch: 10 patrons at a time on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday from 12-8 p.m., Tuesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 937-452-3142.

Eaton Branch: 10 patrons at a time on Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 937-456-4331.

Eldorado Branch: Five patrons at a time on Tuesday and Thursday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 1-4 p.m. 937-273-4933.

New Paris Branch: Five patrons at a time on Monday through Wednesday from 2-8 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m. 937-437-7242.

West Alexandria Branch: Five patrons at a time on Monday through Wednesday from 12-7 p.m., Friday from 12-4 p.m. 937-533-4095.

West Elkton Branch: Three patrons at a time on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 1-6 p.m.937-787-4873.

West Manchester Branch: Two patrons at a time on Monday and Wednesday from 12-6 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 937-678-8503.

Preble County Room: Two patrons at a time (call ahead for reservations) on Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 937-456-4970.

Important notes about the library’s reopening:

The first hour of each day will be reserved for seniors and those who are especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

Children ages 15 and under must always be accompanied by an adult guardian while in the Library.

Building capacities have been lowered to ensure social distancing can be maintained.

Returned items will be quarantined for at least 72 hours. This means that they will still show on your account for 3-4 days after you return them. No late fines will accrue.

Each patron will be limited to 30 minutes per day on the computer. Only one person will be allowed at the computer at a time. No headphones will be available at the computers. If you need audio, please bring your own headphones.

If you require one-on-one computer help, you will be required to wear a mask.

There will be no in-building programs offered at this time. We encourage you to connect with us on Facebook where recorded programming is being offered.

Seating will be limited, and we will be discouraging leisure reading and studying at this time.

Table space will also be limited.

All library toys, games, puppets, and stuffed animals have been lovingly stored for future use.

Meeting rooms will not be available.

All previously scheduled meetings have been canceled.

The Preble County Room asks that patrons make an appointment to visit their location. Walk-ins are welcome, but preference will be given to appointments made in advance.

For the comfort and safety of staff and patrons, we have put the following safety measures in place:

All items must be returned to the outdoor book drops only.

All returned items are quarantined for at least 6 days.

Library staff will wear face coverings while working.

Library staff will wear gloves when handling materials.

Library staff will have training in new protocols before the Library reopens.

Library staff will participate in daily health assessments.

Library staff will practice regular hand washing.

Plexiglas shields will be put in place at all service desks.

Social distancing measures have been put in place.

A cleaning/sanitizing schedule has been put in place for open hours.

Furniture has been moved or removed to allow for social distancing.

What we ask of those coming into the Library:

Respect social distancing guidelines by maintaining a 6-foot space between yourself and other patrons and staff.

All patrons are required to wear a mask per the governor’s most recent order, effective July 23. Should a patron claim a medical disability which precludes the use of a mask, that patron will be granted reasonable use of library facilities upon presentment of written proof from a legitimate medical provider that the patron will or may suffer health consequences if required to wear a face covering for any period of time. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided to you.

Use the hand sanitizer provided by the library before and after any circulation transactions.

Please stay home if you are not feeling well or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

Curb-side pick-up and online programming will continue. Please call your branch or visit our website to request items for no-contact pick-up.

FUNachos with the Cooking Caravan – FREE Online Show

Grab your nacho ingredients and follow along! The Cooking Caravan will be providing our patrons with exclusive 24 hour access to a presentation featuring their FUNachos recipe starting on Thursday, Nov. 12. Visit http://bit.ly/FUNachos starting Nov. 12 to access the recorded video.

Didgeridoo Down Under – FREE Online Show

This exciting show is an energetic fusion of Australian music, culture, comedy, character building, storytelling and audience movement/participation. Rob Thomas, from Didgeridoo Down Under, has agreed to make his show available for a limited time for viewing. To view the archived Preble County show, visit https://bit.ly/watch-ddu.

Kids Grab & Go Crafts

Grab & Go kits are available at all branches, while supplies last. Call your closest branch to request a Grab & Go craft kit. Check out the library’s Facebook page (@PrebleLibrary) or YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/PCDLibrary) for a how-to video to complete these crafts.

Nov. 16-21: Paper Bag Turkey

Dec. 7-12: Winter Hat Watercolor

Dec. 21-26: Accordion Fold Snowman

Adult Grab & Go Craft (Nov.) – Fall Button Art

Make a cool fall decoration with our take home button art kit! Visit your local branch to pick up a kit starting November 2nd through November 30th while supplies last (excluding Thanksgiving, of course). Craft kits can be picked up through curbside delivery, if you so choose. Visit our website to view the example craft and for more information: http://bit.ly/pcdladultsNOV20

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Available in Preble County

United Way of the Greater Dayton Area, Preble County District Library, and the Dayton Foundation have partnered with the Ohio Governor’s Imagination Library to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Preble County. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a book gifting program that mails free, high-quality books to children from birth until they begin school, no matter their family’s income. It is available in Preble County, and you can sign your child up for FREE here: https://ohioimaginationlibrary.org/enroll

Blood, Brains and Lobotomies with Mindy McGinnis – FREE Online Class

Ohio author Mindy McGinnis will share the research behind her Edgar Award-Winning Gothic historical thriller, A Madness So Discreet.

Learn about how doctors treated brain injuries in the 1890’s and the different aspects of care for the mentally ill – for better or for worse. Also included is a brief history of The Athens Lunatic Asylum, the setting for the novel.

Recorded Talk URL: Visit https://preblelibrary.org/events/bbl

Camden Branch Events

Paper Bag Unicorn Craft [Virtual]

Imagine Your Story with Miss Toni’s paper bag unicorn! Use this lovely unicorn as a puppet, toy, or as the main character in your newest story. Printable how-to guide: https://bit.ly/0628pcdl Facebook event: https://buff.ly/3es6rXD (case-sensitive)

Learn How to Make Rapunzel’s Castle with Popsicle Sticks [Virtual]

Have you ever read the German fairy tale Rapunzel by Brothers Grimm? Miss Toni came up with a craft to celebrate the story! Printable How-to guide: https://bit.ly/0625pcdl

Eaton Branch Events

November Teen Book Club – Two Roads by Joseph Bruchac

Teen Book Club is now meeting online on Goodreads! Teens in grades 6-12 can request a free copy from their branch while supplies last… OR check out a digital copy on the Ohio Digital Library! Request your free copy online: http://bit.ly/pcdlTBC1120 Read the book and join us on Goodreads (bit.ly/pcdlTBC) to discuss it with other teens. **Monthly reading selections vary by genre, topic, and age. Some young adult books may contain mature language and themes, so reader discretion is advised. Participants unable to register for Goodreads may e-mail their reading responses to youthservices@preblelibrary.org to have their participation counted.

Salt Painting Adult Craft [Virtual]

If you haven’t tried raised salt painting yet, now’s your chance! All it takes is some salt, paint, and a couple craft supplies to make a unique piece of art. Download a printable guide with pictures: https://bit.ly/06264pcdl Facebook event: https://buff.ly/2VoWWkq

Eldorado Branch Events

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl

New Paris Branch Events

Plastic Bottle Cap Fish Art [Virtual]

Read one of your favorite Pout-Pout Fish books by Deborah Diesen and then make your own colorful fish craft out of bottle caps and supplies you have on hand! For a printable instruction sheet and more information, visit https://bit.ly/0720pcdl

Pompom Launcher Craft [Virtual]

Have FUN with Miss Lisa’s easy to make pompom launcher! Please only shoot soft items out of your pompom launcher and never shoot at the face of another person or animal. Download a printable guide w/ pictures: https://bit.ly/0709pcdl

West Alexandria Branch Events

Holiday/Winter Grab & Go Crafts – W. Alexandria ONLY

Visit the West Alexandria Branch Library for a variety of fall and Thanksgiving crafts that you can complete at home. All supplies will be provided in the kits except for basics like glue, scissors, crayons, etc.

Some crafts may be limited quantity due to supplies we have on hand and we will be adding and changing our crafts all Mondayth. We will have craft kits for all ages so stop in and pick up yours. You can also call (937) 533-4095 to request a kit and pick it up through curbside delivery.

West Manchester Branch Events

Flower Fairy Coloring Page [Virtual]

A shy flower fairy has come out to say hello! She thinks May is the perfect time for a makeover. Give her some color and share it with the library on social media! Make sure to use #PCDLib and tag us @PrebleLibrary. Download the coloring page here: https://bit.ly/05212pcdl