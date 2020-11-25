Senior news

PREBLE COUNTY — We are closed Thursday and Friday of this week, Nov. 26-27, for the holiday. Happy Thanksgiving!

HEAP

The Ohio Development Services Agency wants to remind Ohioans that assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. Applied directly to the customer’s utility or bulk fuel bill, the benefit can help manage heating costs. Ohioans can visit www.evergyhelp.ohio.gov to apply online. HEAP benefits are applied to an individual’s energy bill after January 1st. Applications for the HEAP program must be received by May 31, 2021. For more information on HEAP, visit www.energyhelp.ohio.gov, or call 1-800-282-0880 or give Brittney a call at 937-456-4947

Holiday Food Baskets

There is still time to donate food for our Holiday Food Basket Program. You can drop off food at the Senior Activities Center, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Suggested food donations are: macaroni & cheese, soup, dried beans, oatmeal, applesauce, vegetables, cereal, fruit cans, minute rice, paper towels, Jello, pudding, tuna, spam, cookies, jelly, Kleenex, napkins. Give us a call for further details and questions.

#GivingTuesday

Save the date, Tuesday, Dec. 1. for this global day of giving.

Sponsor-A-Senior

Help us eliminate senior hunger in Preble County, by donating to our Sponsor-A-Senior Program. Money raised for this program helps us feed hot nutritious meals to local seniors. It costs $2.50 per meal, $12.50 per week, $50 per month and $600 per year to feed one senior. Please help us provide meals to seniors, by donating at our website at www.prebleseniorcenter.org/support/donate, or call us and pay with a card over the phone, stop by or mail a check in, listing Sponsor-A-Senior in the memo sections. Thank You.

All activities are located at the Senior Activities Center at 800 East St. Clair St. in Eaton, unless otherwise mentioned in the post. Like our Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/preblecountycouncilonaging/ or give us a call at 937-456-4947. Visit our website at www.PrebleSeniorCenter.org. Membership at the Senior Center is $10 a year. In addition to other benefits, members automatically receive our bi-monthly “Senior Scene” newsletter that features all our latest news and activities.